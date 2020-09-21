You are here

New Zealand ends all pandemic restrictions outside main city of Auckland

Mon, Sep 21, 2020 - 12:51 PM

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday lifted all coronavirus restrictions across the country, except in second-wave hotspot Auckland, as the number of new infections slowed to a trickle.
[WELLINGTON] New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday lifted all coronavirus restrictions across the country, except in second-wave hotspot Auckland, as the number of new infections slowed to a trickle.

Some restrictions were also eased in Auckland to allow gatherings of up to...

