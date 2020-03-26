You are here

New Zealand mosque shooter pleads guilty to all charges: police

Thu, Mar 26, 2020 - 8:21 AM

The Australian accused of carrying out last year's mass shooting at two New Zealand mosques that claimed 51 lives pleaded guilty to all charges Thursday in a surprise change of mind, police said.
[WELLINGTON] The Australian accused of carrying out last year's mass shooting at two New Zealand mosques that claimed 51 lives pleaded guilty to all charges Thursday in a surprise change of mind, police said.

"The guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist act were taken via an audio-visual link from Auckland Prison," commissioner Mike Bush said in a statement.

The shootings last March by self-avowed white supremacist Brenton Tarrant targeted Muslims at Friday prayers and were the worst mass shootings in modern New Zealand history.

