New Zealand's health minister resigns after coronavirus criticism

Thu, Jul 02, 2020 - 9:10 AM

New Zealand's embattled Health Minister resigned on Thursday after security slip-ups at quarantine facilities where the coronavirus was detected just days after officials declared it had been eliminated from the country.
David Clark was also under fire for personally...

