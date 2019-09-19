You are here

Home > Government & Economy

No loudhailers, umbrellas allowed at talks with Hong Kong leader

Thu, Sep 19, 2019 - 9:16 PM

doc7769lrsif8y3fjd9h23_doc7751v2yi5ph5b3ishlv.jpg
The Hong Kong government on Thursday set the rules for an open dialogue between leader Carrie Lam and the public next week, telling those taking part to be "orderly" and not bring along loudhailers, bunting or umbrellas.
EPA

[HONG KONG] The Hong Kong government on Thursday set the rules for an open dialogue between leader Carrie Lam and the public next week, telling those taking part to be "orderly" and not bring along loudhailers, bunting or umbrellas.

Next Thursday's talks in the Chinese-ruled city, the scene of more than three months of sometimes violent anti-government protests, will be open to 150 people who must apply online.

"The session will be an open-dialogue platform aimed at reaching out to the public to invite people from all walks of life to express their views to the government, so as to fathom the discontent in society and to look for solutions," the government said in a statement.

Mrs Lam promised to hold the talks to try to end the disruptions in the Asian financial hub.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"To ensure the safety of others, participants should behave in an orderly manner," the government said.

"...Participants should not bring any materials which the organiser considers possible to disrupt the event or cause nuisance, inconvenience or danger to other parties."

Such items included "loudhailers/sound amplifiers, umbrellas, defensive equipment (such as mask respirators and helmets), flags, banners, buntings, any plastic, glass, metal bottles or containers, bottled or canned drinks, etc.," it said.

Protesters, many of them masked and using umbrellas to hide behind and defend themselves again water cannon, have caused havoc around the city in recent weeks, throwing petrol bombs at police, storming the Legislative Council, trashing metro stations and lighting fires on the streets.

Police have responded with tear gas, water cannon and rubber bullets.

Hong Kong, a former British colony, returned to China in 1997 under a "one country, two systems" formula that ensures freedoms not enjoyed on the mainland, including right of assembly and an independent judiciary.

Demonstrators are angry about what they see as creeping interference by Beijing, despite the promise of autonomy and the protests have broadened into calls for universal suffrage.

China says it is committed to the "one country, two systems" arrangement and denies interfering. It has accused foreign powers, particularly the United States and Britain, of fomenting the unrest and told them to mind their own business.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

If he loses court case, UK PM Johnson could suspend parliament again - document

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Indonesia cuts key interest rate for 3rd month in row

Asian FTAs 'not exclusive', support multilateral trading system: Heng

US, Chinese trade deputies face off in Washington amid deep differences

Japan court acquits ex-TEPCO executives over Fukushima disaster

Editor's Choice

BP_UOB_190919_1.jpg
Sep 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS Vickers remisiers, UOB Kay Hian tie knot after marathon courtship

BT_20190919_WANGZ_3896967.jpg
Sep 19, 2019
Real Estate

Two hospitality assets flipped for 30-70% profit in just months

BP_SG_190919_3.jpg
Sep 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore mutual funds charge 'higher fees than global average'

Must Read

400 Capitol - Exterior.jpg
Sep 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Manulife US Reit in US$142.1m equity fundraising to buy US$198.8m California office tower

doc7766uhmg6c71lna8sl6p_doc76yzf7koi2teus0vebp.jpg
Sep 19, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

capitaland.jpg
Sep 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand group of stocks outpaced global peers with 28% YTD return: SGX

OUE.JPG
Sep 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

OUE to sell serviced apartments to Hong Kong's Dorsett, AMTD for S$289m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly