You are here

Home > Government & Economy

North Korea dismantles nuclear test site

Fri, May 25, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180525_NAHDESTROY25_3449745.jpg
The Punggye-ri test facility is buried inside a mountain in North Hamgyong province, near the border with China and is North Korea's only known nuclear test site. PHOTO: REUTERS

Seoul

NORTH Korea said it had "completely" dismantled its nuclear test site on Thursday in a carefully choreographed move portrayed by the isolated regime. The move had come hours before US President Trump cancelled his planned summit with President Kim Jong Un in Singapore.

Invited foreign journalists from China, the US, Britain, Russia and South Korea were at the scene described a series of explosions throughout the day, three of them in entry tunnels to the underground facility, followed by blasts that demolished a nearby barracks and other structures at the Punggye-ri test site in the country's northeast.

"There was a huge explosion, you could feel it. Dust came at you, the heat came at you. It was extremely loud," Tom Cheshire, a journalist for Sky News, who was among those invited to attend the ceremony, wrote on the British broadcaster's website.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Punggye-ri test facility is buried inside a mountain in North Hamgyong province, near the border with China and is North Korea's only known nuclear test site.

It has been the staging ground for all six of the North's nuclear tests, including its latest and by far most powerful one in September last year, which Pyongyang said was an H-bomb.

In a statement, North Korea's nuclear weapons agency said the site had been dismantled "completely... to ensure transparency of the discontinuance of nuclear test(ing)". South Korea welcomed the move.

"(We) expect it to serve as a chance for complete denuclearisation going forward," Noh Kyu-duk, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told reporters.

Experts are divided over whether the demolition will render the site useless. Sceptics say the facility has already outlived its usefulness with six successful nuclear tests in the bag and can be quickly rebuilt if needed.

North Korea did not invite any independent observers from overseas.

But others say the fact that Pyongyang agreed to destroy the site without pre-conditions and without asking for something in return from Washington suggests the regime is serious about change.

Koh Yu-hwan, a North Korea expert at Dongguk University, said the demolition "cannot be dismissed as a media stunt".

"It is significant that North Korea has backed up its commitment to denuclearisation with concrete action," he told AFP, saying it made the summit more likely. AFP

READ MORE: Trump cancels summit with Kim scheduled for June 12 in Singapore

Government & Economy

Norwegian firm in S'pore seeks exemption from US solar tariffs

Q1 GDP growth at 4.4%; MTI revises full-year figure to 2.5-3.5%

Services expand at fastest pace in 3 years, but manufacturing still powers economy

Full-year NODX growth forecast untouched by low Q1 showing

Media sentiment can provide useful gauge of economy's health: MTI

Trump cancels summit with Kim scheduled for June 12 in Singapore

Editor's Choice

May 25, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS turns up heat on crypto currency exchanges and ICOs

May 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Norwegian firm in S'pore seeks exemption from US solar tariffs

May 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Q1 GDP growth at 4.4%; MTI revises full-year figure to 2.5-3.5%

Most Read

1 Hyflux said to mull seeking court protection for creditor talks
2 Hyflux CEO Olivia Lum's letter to stakeholders
3 Trading suspension of Hyflux perps leaves investors out on a limb
4 Hyflux seeks court protection to reorganise business, debt
5 SGX faces interim injunction on its new India equity derivative products; counter falls
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

May 25, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS turns up heat on crypto currency exchanges and ICOs

May 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Norwegian firm in S'pore seeks exemption from US solar tariffs

May 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Q1 GDP growth at 4.4%; MTI revises full-year figure to 2.5-3.5%

May 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Services expand at fastest pace in 3 years, but manufacturing still powers economy

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening