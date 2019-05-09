You are here

North Korea fires unidentified projectile: South's military

Thu, May 09, 2019 - 4:35 PM

[SEOUL] North Korea fired an unidentified projectile on Thursday, South Korea's military chiefs said, less than a week after its leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the test-firing of multiple rockets and a missile.

The projectile was fired at about 4.30pm (0730 GMT) from the northwest location of Sino-ri, towards the east, the South's Office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement. It did not immediately release further details.

Last week, North Korea launched a number of rockets and at least one short-range missile from its east coast into the ocean, sharply raising tension on the Korean peninsula at a time of stalemate in talks between Pyongyang and Washington.

On Wednesday North Korea lashed out at the United States and South Korea, saying last week's strike drill was "regular and self-defensive" and rejecting the notion that it was an act of provocation.

South Korea responded to last week's action by the North by calling for an end to acts that escalate military tension.

The area where Thursday's projectile was launched is believed to be the site of a medium-range Rodong missile base on North Korea's east coast, said the Center for Stratetic International Studies, a Washington-based think tank.

Saturday's launch of a short-range missile from another east coast area was the North's first test of a ballistic missile since it launched an intercontinental ballistic missile in November 2017.

At that time, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared its nuclear force was complete and extended an olive branch to the South and the United States, holding two summit meetings with US President Donald Trump and three with the South Korean leader.

REUTERS

