You are here

Home > Government & Economy

North Korea fires unidentified short-range projectiles: Yonhap

Fri, Aug 02, 2019 - 6:54 AM

BP_NKmissile_020819_24.jpg
North Korea has fired unidentified short-range projectiles, the South Korean news agency Yonhap reported Friday, citing the country's military as a source.
PHOTO: AFP

[SEOUL] North Korea has fired unidentified short-range projectiles, the South Korean news agency Yonhap reported Friday, citing the country's military as a source.

The launches, the third round of missile launches in a week, were fired off separately from North Korea's eastern coast early Friday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff told Yonhap.

The nuclear-armed North described an earlier missile launch as a warning to the South over planned joint military drills with the United States.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Trump says he won't give 'advice' to China on Hong Kong protests

Saudi Arabia allows women to travel without male 'guardian' approval

Trump has 'no problem' with latest North Korean missile tests

US to slap 10% tariff on US$300b more in Chinese goods: Trump

STB chief aims to grow, anchor Mice events for the long haul

Gaming doing well, but IRs coming into their own as truly integrated resorts

Editor's Choice

BP_REIT_020819_1.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Banking & Finance

Reits, trusts improve governance, but some lapses draw regulator's ire

BT_20190802_KEITH_3852283.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Government & Economy

STB chief aims to grow, anchor Mice events for the long haul

nz_nainesh_020819.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Affirma Capital eyes Singapore buyout opportunities

Must Read

BP_REIT_020819_1.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Banking & Finance

Reits, trusts improve governance, but some lapses draw regulator's ire

BT_20190802_KEITH_3852283.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Government & Economy

STB chief aims to grow, anchor Mice events for the long haul

BP_Federal Reserve_020819_2.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Banking & Finance

Investors worry Fed's rate cut might be a one-off

nz_nainesh_020819.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Affirma Capital eyes Singapore buyout opportunities

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly