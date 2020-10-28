NTUC assistant director-general Ang Hin Kee to helm SNCF

Most recently from May 2011 till June 2020, Mr Ang was a Member of Parliament in the Ang Mo Kio Group Representation Constituency.

UNIONIST Ang Hin Kee will succeed Dolly Goh as the chief executive of the Singapore National Co-operative Federation (SNCF) with effect from Nov 1.

His appointment will be concurrent with his roles as the assistant director-general of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), and its director of operations and mobilisation.

Mr Ang brings with him more than 15 years of experience in "working closely with the ground to ease employment and employability concerns", SNCF said in a press statement on Wednesday.

From 2012 till 2018, Mr Ang was the executive secretary of the Education Services Union, which represents the interests of people employed in Singapore's private education industry. He is currently adviser to the Ngee Ann Polytechnic Academic Staff Union.

In his new role, Mr Ang will steer a cooperative movement that has been rooted in Singapore for more than 95 years, SNCF noted.

"The cooperative movement has helped build the nation by providing affordable daily essentials, education and training, healthcare, financial services, recreation and employment opportunities, as well as increase inclusion of the less advantaged, such as the elderly and vulnerable," the federation added.

Mr Ang noted that cooperatives exist to benefit members and help improve lives. He added that Covid-19 underscores the social role of cooperatives in helping to tide members over difficult times, from "holding prices of everyday essentials to providing special loans, monetary and other forms of donations".