NTUC turns down offer to run golf course at SICC Bukit; offer made to Keppel Club

THE National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) has turned down the offer to operate the Bukit location of the Singapore Island Country Club (SICC) as a public golf course when the facility's lease expires on Dec 31, 2021.

This comes on the back of "financial considerations" following a review, said the Ministry of Law and the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) in a joint statement on Wednesday.

Keppel Club - whose lease for its existing Bukit Chermin site expires on Dec 31, 2021 - has now been offered the opportunity to operate the public golf course at SICC-Bukit from Jan 1, 2022 to Dec 31, 2030.

The ministries said: "Keppel has the necessary expertise and experience, and its involvement in the operation of the public course will provide golfing access to a broader base of local golfers."

Keppel's involvement will be conditional upon its acceptance of the terms and conditions for the operation of the public course, to be set out by MCCY.

The government remains prepared to offer SICC a lease renewal for the other 18-hole course at SICC-Bukit up Dec 31, 2030 if both clubs are able to reach an agreement on the sharing of the courses at SICC-Bukit, noted the statement.