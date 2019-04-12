You are here

Home > Government & Economy

NZ flags risk of foreign meddling in politics

Fri, Apr 12, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Wellington

NEW Zealand's intelligence chief said on Thursday the agency was concerned about activities by foreign state actors, including attempts to covertly influence politicians and monitor expatriate communities living in the South Pacific nation.

Rebecca Kitteridge, service director of the New Zealand Security Intelligence Service, said that foreign interference in New Zealand elections was also possible, as growing global attempts to interfere in national politics increased in sophistication.

"In broad terms, I can say we have seen activities by state actors that concern us," she said, referring to attempts to influence politicians, including through covert donations.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"I can also say that motivated state actors are adept at finding weaknesses or grey areas to help them to covertly build and project influence," she told a parliamentary committee reviewing the risk of foreign interference in the last election in 2017.

New Zealand's next election is scheduled for 2020.Ms Kitteridge told the committee that security agencies had created a plan on how to respond to a threat of foreign interference though it had not found meddling in the 2017 vote. "Interference in New Zealand's elections by a state actor was plausible and remains so," Ms Kitteridge said. She also said that her agency was aware of efforts by overseas states to covertly monitor diaspora groups, but declined to name the states for security reasons.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the government had asked the parliamentary committee to look at the risks around foreign interference in elections to check that its laws were adequate. "We need to make sure that we are agile," Ms Ardern told reporters on Thursday. "What I'm hoping is we'll generate some real consensus across Parliament about whether any law change needs to be made and what that might look like."

Neighbouring Australia has introduced laws designed to crack down on foreign interference as public concern over Chinese political donations and relationships between lawmakers and Chinese businesses have intensified. China denies meddling in Australian affairs. REUTERS

Government & Economy

Chip sector on the mend? Economists hold mixed views

Changi Airport's Jewel sparkles for first visitors

Fed signals patience in 2019 amid mounting risks to growth

Inequality among factors that weigh on dreams of being part of middle class

Modi favourite as India's incredible election begins

Australian premier sets election for May 18

Editor's Choice

BT_20190412_ABCHIP11_3751900.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Chip sector on the mend? Economists hold mixed views

BT_20190412_SPCAROUSELL12_3751887.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Garage

Carousell eyes Hong Kong, Philippines for revenue growth

Apr 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Real estate among top gainers YTD but further rally unlikely

Most Read

1 MAS bans ex-HSBC senior VP for 20 years; two others get 10 and 12 year bans
2 Are developer debt fears overblown?
3 Hyflux default signals more trouble ahead for Singapore bond market: S&P
4 5 best-performing billionaire stocks returned 49% year to date: SGX
5 CapLand to build on S$11b ASB deal in Singapore, China, India, Vietnam

Must Read

BT_20190412_GCCYBERTURN_3751811.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cyber insurance market hobbled by lack of data, experience, clarity

BT_20190412_ABCHIP11_3751900.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Chip sector on the mend? Economists hold mixed views

BT_20190412_NRJEWEL12SFNX_3751878.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Changi Airport's Jewel sparkles for first visitors

lwx_hyflux_120419_3.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux yet to seek extension of debt moratorium

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening