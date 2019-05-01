You are here

Home > Government & Economy

NZ jobless rate falls, but tepid wage and employment data hit currency

Wed, May 01, 2019 - 11:44 AM

lwx_nz_010519_67.jpg
The RBNZ, which has a policy meeting on May 8, in March indicated its next move was more likely to be a cut in the OCR than a hike.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WELLINGTON] New Zealand's jobless rate edged lower in the first quarter, taking it close to the decade-low reached last year, but sluggish wage growth and a drop in employment indicated a softer growth outlook, sending the currency sliding.

After Wednesday's release of job market data, the New Zealand dollar dropped 0.5 per cent to US$0.6638 from around US$0.6675, as some in the market factored in an increased probability of an interest rate cut.

The currency later settled at US$0.6648. The chance of a cut in the official cash rate (OCR) has increased in recent months, as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand grapples with the prospect of a weak economic momentum amid slowing global growth.

The RBNZ, which has a policy meeting on May 8, in March indicated its next move was more likely to be a cut in the OCR than a hike.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Data from Statistics New Zealand showed the unemployment rate slipped to 4.2 per cent in January-March, just below the previous quarter's 4.3 per cent, and in line with expectations of economists polled by Reuters.

The jobless rate dropped to a 10-year low in the quarter ending in September 2018.

But the drop in the jobless rate stemmed from fewer people participating in the workforce, as the participation rate fell to 70.4 per cent compared to a Reuters poll expectation of 70.9 per cent.

The number of jobs dropped 0.2 per cent, in contrast to the poll's forecast of a 0.5 per cent increase.

ANZ senior economist Miles Workman said the data is consistent with the softer growth outlook that implicitly lies behind the RBNZ's dovish position.

In a note, Mr Workman said he continues to expect a rate cut in August, "with next week's monetary policy statement to set the stage".

Other analysts have said they expect a rate cut at next week's meeting.

New Zealand business sentiment remained gloomy in April, providing further cause for the RBNZ to consider rate cuts.

SOFTENING EMPLOYMENT

The employment rate, which reflects the number of people employed as a share of the working-age population, fell to 67.5 per cent in the March 2019 quarter, from 67.8 per cent three months earlier.

This reflected a fall in the number of people employed and a rise in the working-age population, Stats NZ said.

"New Zealand has seen a softening of economic growth as measured by gross domestic product over the last six months, and we now are seeing that softening come through the employment rate," labour market and household statistics senior manager Jason Attewell said in a statement.

Wages grew 0.3 per cent from the previous quarter, compared to a Reuters poll expectation of 0.5 per cent, and annual growth was 2 per cent versus a prediction of 2.1 per cent.

"We expect further increases in wage growth to be gradual, with the peak in capacity pressures now behind us," said ANZ's Mr Workman.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Trump, Democrats agree to spend US$2t on US infrastructure

White House says ready to walk if no China trade deal soon

Japan's new emperor Naruhito to ascend Chrysanthemum Throne

Malaysia's ringgit and stocks are set for a rebound, Ex-CIMB chief Nazir says

Collapse of Hillview, Joo Chiat projects stokes fears of more small developers going bust

Work trends change, but a strong labour movement still crucial

Editor's Choice

lwx_atm_010519_2.jpg
May 1, 2019
Banking & Finance

Savings hacks for millennials and more

lwx_Sycamore Tree_010519_5.jpg
May 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Collapse of Hillview, Joo Chiat projects stokes fears of more small developers going bust

BT_20190501_ABSTAR1_3768780.jpg
May 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

StarHub wasn't dragged to the altar by Temasek, CEO says

Most Read

1 Singapore closer to becoming Asia's debt restructuring hub
2 Combing through Hyflux's 'no haircut' plan
3 USD/SGD extreme low volatility could lead to explosive price action
4 honestbee may face tough search for buyer
5 DBS Q1 profit up 9% to S$1.65b on 'healthy business momentum', higher net interest margin

Must Read

lwx_atm_010519_2.jpg
May 1, 2019
Banking & Finance

Savings hacks for millennials and more

lwx_Sycamore Tree_010519_5.jpg
May 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Collapse of Hillview, Joo Chiat projects stokes fears of more small developers going bust

BT_20190501_CHEVRON_3768802.jpg
May 1, 2019
Real Estate

Oxley confirms S$1.025b sale of Chevron House

lwx_office worker_010519_3.jpg
May 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Work trends change, but a strong labour movement still crucial

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening