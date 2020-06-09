You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Office, building designs will have to change to lower risk of Covid-19 spread: Lawrence Wong

Tue, Jun 09, 2020 - 7:50 PM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

Lawrence Wong_MCI.jpg
The construction industry will have to implement new safeguards at worksites and continue its push for automation and productivity to curb its dependence on migrant workers, said Mr Wong.
PHOTO: MCI

WITH Covid-19 transforming the way people live and work, Singapore’s urban plans and building designs will need to change, and companies will have to find new, safer ways to deliver products and services, said Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong on Tuesday.

In recent months,...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Thailand proposes to tax foreign internet companies

EU backs Covid-19 changes to airline CO2 scheme, EU official says

S&P cuts Japan's debt outlook as spending surges during pandemic

Malaysian prosecutors drop corruption charges against Najib ally

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Indonesia eases travel rules in boost for virus-hit airlines

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 9, 2020 08:07 PM
Government & Economy

Thailand proposes to tax foreign internet companies

[BANGKOK] Thailand on Tuesday approved a draft bill requiring foreign digital service providers to pay a value-added...

Jun 9, 2020 07:22 PM
Companies & Markets

Challenger says surge in online sales unable to offset impact from store closures

CONSUMER electronics retailer Challenger Technologies on Tuesday said the "substantial increase" in online orders...

Jun 9, 2020 07:06 PM
Transport

EU backs Covid-19 changes to airline CO2 scheme, EU official says

[BRUSSELS] The European Union (EU) on Tuesday backed proposals to change a planned United Nations (UN) scheme to...

Jun 9, 2020 06:57 PM
Government & Economy

S&P cuts Japan's debt outlook as spending surges during pandemic

[TOKYO] S&P Global Ratings on Tuesday lowered its outlook on Japan's sovereign debt rating to stable from...

Jun 9, 2020 06:51 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysian prosecutors drop corruption charges against Najib ally

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian government prosecutors withdrew corruption charges on Tuesday against an ally of former...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.