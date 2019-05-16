You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Opioids crisis has spread beyond United States - OECD

Thu, May 16, 2019 - 10:45 PM

[PARIS] Opioid use has reached crisis proportions not only in the United States but also in Canada and some European countries, as prescription opioid painkillers have become much more common, the OECD club of wealthy nations said on Thursday.

So far the opioid epidemic has focused largely on the United States, where the OECD said nearly 400,000 people died of overdoses between 1999 and 2017, resulting in the lowering of overall life expectancy for the first in more than 60 years.

"The United States is by no means alone in facing this crisis," the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said in a report.

The Paris-based policy forum said deaths linked to opioid use were also rising sharply in Sweden, Norway, Ireland, and England and Wales.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Canada reported more than 10,000 opioid-related deaths between January 2016 and September 2018, with rates increasing from 8.4 per 100,000 people to 11.8 over the period, the OECD said. Between 2011 and 2016, opioid-related deaths rose more than 20 per cent in 25 member countries for which the OECD had data as opioid pain-relief drugs have become more common.

"Opioid over-prescribing is considered one of the most important root causes of the crisis," the OECD said in the report.

"The influence of pharmaceutical manufacturers on pain management has been considered significant, by conducting marketing campaigns targeted mainly at physicians and patients, downplaying the problematic effect of opioids," it added.

The OECD said that good regulation was critical because some countries, like Germany, Austria, Belgium, Denmark and the Netherlands, had managed to make prescription opioid painkillers more available without leading to higher overdose death rates.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

IMF says Sri Lanka budget, current account deficits could widen after bombings

Brexit campaigner Boris Johnson to stand as next UK Conservative leader

Australian leaders make last poll pitch, mourn former PM Hawke

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

China arrests Canadians detained amid Huawei spat: report

Japan weighing downgrade of economic view, raises doubts on sales tax hike

Editor's Choice

BT_20190516_YOCDL16ZHENGZHO_3783066.jpg
May 16, 2019
Real Estate

CDL latest to seize new opportunities in China

BP_Singtel_160519_2.jpg
May 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel full-year profit hits 16-year low; CEO says too early to talk about 5G capex

BP_Neil McGregor_160519_6.jpg
May 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp Industries stands to benefit from US-China trade row: CEO

Most Read

1 Singtel not in position to speculate on capex for 5G in Singapore, says CEO
2 DBS' group head of technology and operations to retire
3 Two Singaporean teen golfers earn US trip
4 S$20m funding sought for honestbee; no update on strategy tweak
5 Sembcorp keen on Hyflux’s Tuaspring power plant, at the right price

Must Read

file74qumnhwhds1hckqsbv2.jpg
May 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

SIA Q4 net profit drops 28% on weaker operating performance, higher costs

doc75dfvl4zgu0uqeum5va_doc6ubx6kwvspuk6w1g2o6.jpg
May 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Chua Kee Lock_160519_99.jpg
May 16, 2019
Garage

Temasek’s Vertex raises US$230m for fourth South-east Asia fund

BP_Citi_160519_88.jpg
May 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Citi to roll out consumer e-payments business in 20 markets including Asia by Q1 2020

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening