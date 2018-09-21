You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Opportunities for Singapore firms in Russia's consumer, tech sectors

Average Russian spends 80% of disposable monthly income; e-commerce market to be worth US$21 billion by 2020
Fri, Sep 21, 2018 - 5:50 AM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT

BT_20180921_CCRUSSIA21_3568825.jpg
From left: DPM Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Russia's DPM Maxim Akimov at the Enterprise Singapore dialogue with moderator Christopher Weafer, senior partner and founder, Macro Advisory.
PHOTO: ENTEPRISE SINGAPORE

Singapore

SINGAPORE businesses will stand to gain by venturing into Russia's consumer and technology sectors.

This was the key message from yesterday's Russia Singapore Business Forum organised by Enterprise Singapore. The event saw more than 300 Singapore and Russia business

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20180921_MRTRADE_3568869.jpg
Sep 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore market still singing trade war blues

BT_20180921_YOLENDLEASE_3568762.jpg
Sep 21, 2018
Real Estate

Lendlease joins growing trend of developers running co-working spaces

BP_SGX_210918_2.jpg
Sep 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX assures it will act in clear cases of minority oppression

Most Read

1 Singapore property market facing 'many challenges': Redas president
2 Cooling measures make it harder to clear new housing stock: Redas
3 NTUC Enterprise to buy Kopitiam in move to keep cooked food prices affordable
4 The lost decade of Sentosa Cove, Singapore's billionaire haven
5 Retaliatory tariffs put almost all of China exports to US on the line
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_electricity_210918_48.jpg
Sep 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's open electricity market to be extended islandwide in phases from Nov 1

doc71zjqrltdwy1apk1xh5t_doc71zmsflm3tjdw1y7owc.jpg
Sep 21, 2018
Government & Economy

NTUC Enterprise to buy Kopitiam in move to keep cooked food prices affordable

Sep 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Attack on SingHealth network traced back to Aug 2017: COI hearing

BP_electricity_210918_48.jpg
Sep 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening