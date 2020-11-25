You are here

Others to get vaccine first as Canada lacks production capacity: Trudeau

Wed, Nov 25, 2020 - 6:58 AM

Canadians can expect the first doses of a Covid-19 vaccine in early 2021, likely later than those countries that can produce it themselves, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[OTTAWA] Canadians can expect the first doses of a Covid-19 vaccine in early 2021, likely later than those countries that can produce it themselves, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday.

"Canada no longer has any domestic production capacity for vaccines," Mr Trudeau told a news...

