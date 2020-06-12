Over 4,000 crew-change cases approved for seafarers during Covid-19 period: MPA

Get our introductory offer at only
AMID the Covid-19 crisis, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) on Friday said it has approved more than 4,000 cases of crew change for seafarers since March 27.
These cases of crew sign-on and sign-off were facilitated for over 300 companies, and involved some 500 ships ...
