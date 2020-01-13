You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Pakistan court annuls Musharaff's death sentence

Mon, Jan 13, 2020 - 10:14 PM

file6u133t2memgythxjhv.jpg
A Pakistan court on Monday annulled the death sentence handed to former military ruler Pervez Musharraf, ruling a special court which found him guilty of treason last year was unconstitutional.
REUTERS

[LAHORE] A Pakistan court on Monday annulled the death sentence handed to former military ruler Pervez Musharraf, ruling a special court which found him guilty of treason last year was unconstitutional, a government prosecutor told AFP.

The original ruling had marked the first time a former leader of the armed forces had faced such a sentence for treason in Pakistan, where the military maintains strong influence and senior officers are often considered immune from prosecution.

It caused huge controversy, with Musharraf - exiled in Dubai - slamming it as a "vendetta", and the military expressing its disappointment.

A High Court in the eastern city of Lahore ruled it "illegal" on Monday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The filing of the complaint, the constitution of the court, the selection of the prosecution team are illegal, declared to be illegal... And at the end of the day the full judgment has been set aside," the prosecutor representing the government, Ishtiaq  Khan, told AFP.

SEE ALSO

ECB official fighting graft charges finally gets day in court

"Yes, he is a free man. Right now there is no judgment against him any longer," Mr Khan added.

Mr Musharraf's lawyer, Azhar Siddique, also told media outside the court in Lahore that it had "nullified everything".

The prosecution now has the option to file a new case against Mr Musharraf with the approval of the federal Cabinet.

However Saroop Ijaz, a senior lawyer in Lahore who is not affiliated with the case, said that unless the High Court orders the government to do so in its detailed verdict, he doubts any further action will be taken.

The case was initially filed by former premier Nawaz Sharif, he explained - not the current government of Prime Minister Imran Khan, whose "political view is absolutely clear - they don't want to pursue this case. They took a very clear position after the special court's ruling."

Mr Khan is believed to be close to the military, and several members of his government had condemned the special court's ruling when it was first announced last year.

The treason trial - which began in 2013 and is just one of several involving Mr Musharraf - centred on his decision to suspend the constitution and impose emergency rule in 2007.

Mr Musharraf first took power after ousting then-premier Sharif in a bloodless coup in 1999.

A cigar-smoking, whisky-drinking moderate, the general became a key US ally in the "war on terror" after the September 11 attacks and escaped at least three Al-Qaeda assassination attempts during his nine years in office.

His rule faced no serious challenges until he tried to sack the Supreme Court chief justice in March 2007, sparking nationwide protests and months of turmoil that led to the imposition of emergency rule.

Mr Musharraf finally resigned in August 2008 in the face of impeachment proceedings by a new governing coalition, and went briefly into exile.

He returned to Pakistan in 2013 in an attempt to contest elections, but was barred from taking part in the polls and from leaving the country as a barrage of legal cases mounted.

The travel ban against him was finally lifted in 2016, and he travelled to Dubai for medical treatment, where he has been ever since.

AFP

Government & Economy

Thousands flee as volcanic fallout hits Manila

Iran protests rage on over plane disaster

Singapore port container throughput hits record high in 2019: MPA

Malaysian police admits failure in bringing Jho Low back in 2019

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Korea tourism stocks jump on bets for return of Chinese visitors

BREAKING

Jan 13, 2020 10:00 PM
Companies & Markets

SATS unit wins 25-year cargo terminal concession in Saudi Arabia

SATS Saudi Arabia Company, a unit of gateway services provider SATS, has won a 25-year cargo terminal concession in...

Jan 13, 2020 09:51 PM
Government & Economy

Thousands flee as volcanic fallout hits Manila

[MANILA] Tens of thousands of people in the Philippines are being evacuated from an erupting volcano 65km south of...

Jan 13, 2020 09:34 PM
Government & Economy

Iran protests rage on over plane disaster

[DUBAI] Protesters denouncing Iran's clerical rulers took to the streets and riot police deployed to face them on...

Jan 13, 2020 09:19 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore port container throughput hits record high in 2019: MPA

CONTAINER throughput at the Port of Singapore hit an all-time high of 37.2 million twenty-foot equivalent units (...

Jan 13, 2020 09:18 PM
Transport

Nissan examines possibility of breaking away from Renault

[TOKYO] Nissan Motor executives have examined the possibility of breaking away from Renault SA amid concerns that...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly