You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Pakistan ordered journalist probe over Khashoggi death pics: RSF

Tue, Apr 02, 2019 - 6:53 AM

BP_Jamal Khashoggi_020419_10.jpg
Pakistan's interior ministry ordered investigations into six journalists who had posted pictures online of murdered Saudi columnist Jamal Khashoggi, global media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said Monday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[ISLAMABAD] Pakistan's interior ministry ordered investigations into six journalists who had posted pictures online of murdered Saudi columnist Jamal Khashoggi, global media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said Monday.

RSF said it was "appalled" to learn of the investigations, adding that it "condemns this latest case of intimidation, especially given the Pakistani police's past behaviour towards dissident journalists".

The investigations had been ordered in a letter dated March 13 from the cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency, part of the interior ministry, the group said in a statement.

AFP has been unable to independently verify the letter, which has been widely circulated on social media, and Pakistani officials have not responded to requests for comment.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

According to RSF, the FIA letter named the journalists as part of what it called "a targeted social media campaign" against Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman during his visit to Pakistan in February.

The campaign consisted of "repeatedly posting photos of Jamal Khashoggi.... throughout the crown prince's visit", the watchdog said.

The visit came five months after the crown prince came under intense pressure following the murder of Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Khashoggi had been a fierce critic of the prince, and his killing ignited a diplomatic crisis.

Pakistan, long allied with Saudi Arabia, was seeking much-needed investment during the visit.

The letter said posting Khashoggi's pictures online "conveyed a very disrespectful message" towards the visiting crown prince.

Daniel Bastard, the head of RSF's Asia-Pacific desk, said: "This kind of harassment of journalists, whose only crime is posting content online that displeases the authorities, is symptomatic of the treatment that the Pakistani political establishment reserves for dissidents."

"The six journalists targeted by these investigations by the FIA are known for being outspoken on social networks, which are now the only place where they can express themselves freely," he added.

Pakistan routinely ranks among the world's most dangerous countries for media workers.

Coverage critical of the country's powerful military is considered a red flag, with reporters at times detained, beaten and even killed for running afoul of the security establishment.

During his visit to Islamabad, the Saudi crown prince ending up signing investment deals worth up to US$20 billion.

AFP

Government & Economy

British MPs vote against all Brexit alternative plans

Bank of Canada chief advocates low rates but sees light on economic outlook

Millions without water as Venezuela crisis deepens

Whistleblower reveals 'grave breaches' in White House security clearances

Taxpayers cannot bail out Hyflux investors: Masagos

Economists see no further MAS tightening in April

Editor's Choice

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_020419_3.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Economists see no further MAS tightening in April

BP_Keppel_020419_2.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel, Sembcorp reinvention - from rigs to urban solutions

Apr 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Midas to be liquidated after failing to find a white knight

Most Read

1 SGD bonds looking bright as economic outlook dims
2 UBS said to be mulling move to 9 Penang Rd
3 Singapore's first bitcoin trial highlights dangers of algorithmic trading
4 Taxpayers can't bail out Hyflux investors, Masagos tells Parliament
5 Midas to be liquidated after failing to find rescuer; owes 1.9b yuan in loans

Must Read

BT_20190402_ABHYFLUX2_3740306.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Taxpayers cannot bail out Hyflux investors: Masagos

BP_Keppel_020419_2.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel, Sembcorp reinvention - from rigs to urban solutions

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_020419_3.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Economists see no further MAS tightening in April

BP_Core Central Region_020419_4.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Real Estate

Prime areas lead slide in private home prices in Q1

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening