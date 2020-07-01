PAP first-timers go it alone in Marymount, Yio Chu Kang

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
THE People's Action Party's (PAP) decision to field first-time candidates in Yio Chu Kang and Marymount single-member constituencies (SMCs) is both a surprising move and a potentially "risky" one, observers say.
On Nomination Day on Tuesday, the ruling party fielded Yip...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes