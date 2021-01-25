You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Paris says Biden, Macron in agreement on Covid-19, climate change

Mon, Jan 25, 2021 - 6:44 AM

rk_EmmanuelMacron_250121.jpg
French President Emmanuel Macron and new US President Joe Biden are in agreement on climate change and how to fight coronavirus, the Elysee palace said on Sunday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[PARIS] French President Emmanuel Macron and new US President Joe Biden are in agreement on climate change and how to fight coronavirus, the Elysee palace said on Sunday.

The two leaders spoke for the first time since Mr Biden's inauguration in a telephone call on Sunday and also discussed "their willingness to act together for peace in the Near and Middle East, in particular on the Iranian nuclear issue," the French presidency said.

The pair spoke for about an hour in English, according to members of Mr Macron's team.

Earlier this week, Mr Macron had lauded Mr Biden's decision to return to the Paris climate accord.

Former US President Donald Trump formally pulled the United States out of the Paris climate accord in November last year, claiming it "was designed to kill the American economy" rather than save the environment.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Describing France as America's "oldest ally," a White House statement added that Mr Biden had pledged close coordination with Paris on climate change, Covid-19 and the global economy.

It said Mr Biden "stressed his commitment to bolstering the transatlantic relationship, including through Nato and the United States' partnership with the European Union."

The call was the US leader's latest effort to mend relations with Europe after they were badly strained under his predecessor Trump.

The White House said Mr Biden and Mr Macron also discussed cooperation on China, the Middle East, Russia and the Sahel.

Mr Macron had initially attempted to forge a close relationship with Mr Trump, but the two later were frequently at odds over Syria, US tariffs and Mr Trump's withdrawal from the Paris climate accord - which Mr Biden moved to re-enter on his first day in office.

Mr Biden spoke on Saturday with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and the two vowed to deepen cooperation and work together to tackle climate change, the prime minister's office said.

That call was Mr Biden's first to a European leader, according to British newspapers.

His first call to any foreign leader went to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada on Friday, followed by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador of Mexico.

Mr Biden has vowed to return to a more traditional US diplomacy built around close ties to the two North American partners, Western Europe and Asian allies such as Japan and South Korea.

Europeans have responded with expressions of relief, tempered by some doubts that the US is as reliable a friend as it was in the past.

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Council, said after Mr Biden's inauguration on Wednesday that that quadrennial ceremony had provided "resounding proof that, once again, after four long years, Europe has a friend in the White House."

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Biden to impose South Africa travel ban to combat new Covid-19 variant: CDC

Australia regulator approves Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for use

France imposes border controls in scramble to avoid lockdown

Israel 'closes skies' to air travel to prevent virus spread

Cutting Budget deficit while sustaining positive fiscal impulse a knotty endeavour

Forced digitalisation of firms opens 'tech-lite' window for non-tech grads

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 25, 2021 07:04 AM
Government & Economy

Biden to impose South Africa travel ban to combat new Covid-19 variant: CDC

[WASHINGTON] President Joe Biden will impose a ban on most non-US citizens entering the country who have recently...

Jan 25, 2021 07:00 AM
Banking & Finance

Deutsche Bank starts probe in relation to engagement with some clients

[BENGALURU] Deutsche Bank AG said on Sunday it began a probe in relation to engagement with some clients after the...

Jan 25, 2021 06:58 AM
Government & Economy

Australia regulator approves Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for use

[SYDNEY] Australia's therapeutic goods regulator has conditionally approved the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for...

Jan 25, 2021 06:57 AM
Consumer

Online fashion retailer Boohoo to buy Debenhams brand: FT

[BENGALURU] Online fashion retailer Boohoo Group is set to acquire collapsed British department store group...

Jan 25, 2021 06:54 AM
Banking & Finance

StashAway crosses US$1b in assets under management

ROBO-ADVISER StashAway has attracted more than US$1 billion in assets under management in three-and-a-half-years....

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Jumbo unit inks joint venture to sell Teochew fishball and minced meat noodles

Parc Central Residences executive condominium about 60% sold

USP Group seeks US$11m in damages from 5 parties associated with acquisition of production plants

F J Benjamin receives in-principle approval from SGX for transfer to Catalist board

Central-region condos drive Singapore's private home prices to all-time high

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for