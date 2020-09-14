You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Parliament may be dissolved soon, says Japan's Finance Minister

Mon, Sep 14, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200914_NAHJAPAN14_4239522.jpg
Mr Aso says elections may "very well be soon". Chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga is widely tipped to be elected PM this week.
PHOTO: AFP

Tokyo

JAPAN'S Finance Minister Taro Aso said parliament's lower house could be dissolved shortly and elections may "very well be soon", to avoid the next administration from being criticised for not being voted in, Kyodo News reported.

Chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga is widely expected to be elected prime minister this week to replace Shinzo Abe, who is stepping down because of an illness. The ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership election is due to be held on Monday to pick a successor to Mr Abe.

Mr Aso, a former premier, said the timing on when to call elections is "very important", Kyodo reported. He was referring to the period in September 2008 when he was elected prime minister and wanted to dissolve parliament but couldn't due to the global financial crisis, it said.

A general election must be called by October of next year.

SEE ALSO

Aso says parliament may be dissolved 'soon'

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Speculation is mounting that Mr Suga, who has seen his popularity rise in opinion polls since announcing his bid for the top job, may call a general election as early as next month to improve his chances of winning a full three-year term as LDP leader in a party election that must be held in September 2021.

But he gave little clue to whether that was likely. "What the people want is proper coronavirus policies and revitalisation of the economy," he said. "But it (whether to call a snap election) is up to the next prime minister."

Mr Suga instead touched on the economy, repeating that Japan must focus on reviving the economy before considering ways to fix its tattered finances, ruling out another rise in the national sales hike for a decade.

"If economic woes deepen, we will do whatever it takes and deploy further steps to protect jobs and businesses," Mr Suga said.

"Given current economic circumstances, the government will take such measures if necessary," he said, when asked whether he would give additional payouts to households and companies suffering from shrinking income due to the pandemic. BLOOMBERG, REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Upcoming FOMC meeting expected to focus on new inflation strategy: analysts

Chinese investments into Australia fall for 3rd straight year

Thailand tells universities to stop students' calls for monarchy reform

Michael Bloomberg to spend US$100m in Florida for Biden

Aso says parliament may be dissolved 'soon'

China investment to Australia drops for third year as ties fray

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 13, 2020 11:52 PM
Life & Culture

Disney's 'Mulan' remake collects US$23.2m at Chinese box offices

[LOS ANGELES] Walt Disney said its live-action remake of Mulan pulled in US$23.2 million over the weekend at box...

Sep 13, 2020 09:33 PM
Government & Economy

Michael Bloomberg to spend US$100m in Florida for Biden

[WASHINGTON] Billionaire Michael Bloomberg, who spent hundreds of millions on his 2020 Democratic presidential bid...

Sep 13, 2020 09:27 PM
Banking & Finance

BinDawood IPO said to get covered at top of range in single day

[RIYADH] BinDawood Holding, one of Saudi Arabia's largest grocery chains, secured enough bids to fully cover its...

Sep 13, 2020 09:22 PM
Government & Economy

Aso says parliament may be dissolved 'soon'

[TOKYO] Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso said parliament's lower house could be dissolved shortly and elections may...

Sep 13, 2020 09:20 PM
Government & Economy

China investment to Australia drops for third year as ties fray

[CANBERRA] Chinese investment to Australia last year dropped for the third straight year, researchers reported...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Aso says parliament may be dissolved 'soon'

US hotel cleaners say their jobs are under assault

Keppel Reit acquires Sydney commercial property for A$306m

India's secondary listing plan for firms joining foreign markets irks investors: sources

Thye Hong family sells Garlick Ave GCB plot

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.