You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Parliament suspension not a matter for judges, UK Supreme Court told

Thu, Sep 19, 2019 - 5:50 AM

London

BORIS Johnson's decision to suspend parliament is a political issue and not a matter for judges, a lawyer for the prime minister said on Wednesday as he sought to persuade the British Supreme Court that the five-week shutdown was lawful.

Mr Johnson asked Queen Elizabeth to prorogue, or suspend, parliament from Sept 10 until Oct 14, prompting accusations from opponents that he wanted to silence the legislature in the run-up to Britain's exit from the European Union on Oct 31.

James Eadie, a lawyer for Mr Johnson, told the court that the ability to prorogue parliament was a matter of politics or "high policy" which was non-justiciable, meaning it was not something judges could rule on.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It was a matter for parliament to hold the government to account, not the courts, he said, arguing that lawmakers could hold a vote of no-confidence in the government if they wished.

"These are political judgements," he said.

The question of justiciability is likely to be key to which way the Supreme Court goes. A ruling is expected on Friday at the earliest.

Mr Johnson, who is not appearing in person at the Supreme Court, had said he needed the suspension to bring in a new legislative agenda.

Critics asserted that the real reason was to thwart parliament's efforts to stop him from leading the country out of the EU, with or without, an agreed divorce deal.

The Supreme Court began holding three days of hearings on Tuesday to decide whether Mr Johnson's advice to the queen regarding the suspension was unlawful.

A ruling against him would be a major embarrassment for Mr Johnson, who has no majority in parliament and has suffered one defeat after another in the House of Commons since taking office in July.

The Supreme Court heard from another government lawyer on Tuesday that if Mr Johnson lost the case, he could recall parliament earlier than planned.

The High Court in London ruled earlier this month that the suspension was not a judicial issue, regardless of whether it was motivated by political calculations.

However, in a conflicting judgement, Scotland's highest court said last week that the suspension was unlawful and an "egregious" attempt to stymie parliament.

Business owner and activist lawyer Gina Miller, one of the people taking legal action over the suspension, told the court on Tuesday that no other prime minister had abused the power to prorogue parliament in this way for 50 years.

At the start of Tuesday's hearing, Brenda Hale, the court's president, said the current case was a legal issue and would have no direct bearing on when and how the United Kingdom left the EU. REUTERS

Government & Economy

Singapore's asset management industry grows at slower 5.4% pace in 2018: MAS

Asian firms' sentiment lifts but recession fears fester: poll

India to invite bids from global coal miners before end-2019: sources

Japan's exports fall most since January

Anwar expects to take power around May 2020

Thai court rejects petition seeking to disqualify PM

Editor's Choice

BP_UOB_190919_1.jpg
Sep 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS Vickers remisiers, UOB Kay Hian tie knot after marathon courtship

BT_20190919_WANGZ_3896967.jpg
Sep 19, 2019
Real Estate

Two hospitality assets flipped for 30-70% profit in just months

Sep 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore mutual funds charge 'higher fees than global average'

Must Read

BP_UOB_190919_1.jpg
Sep 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS Vickers remisiers, UOB Kay Hian tie knot after marathon courtship

BT_20190919_WANGZ_3896967.jpg
Sep 19, 2019
Real Estate

Two hospitality assets flipped for 30-70% profit in just months

BT_20190919_SINGLIFE19_3896959.jpg
Sep 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Insurtech offering life insurance, investment returns and layoff benefit rolled into one

Sep 19, 2019
Garage

Venture capital firms share long-term investment strategies

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly