You are here

Home > Government & Economy

PBOC ready with prudent policy for long global downturn

Central bank governor says lowering interest rates to zero won't work
Mon, Dec 02, 2019 - 5:50 AM

WH_bank_11264.jpg
China's monetary policy should remain prudent with room for adjustment as a prolonged downturn in the global economy is likely, central bank governor Yi Gang said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Beijing

CHINA'S monetary policy should remain prudent with room for adjustment as a prolonged downturn in the global economy is likely, central bank governor Yi Gang said.

The People's Bank of China should be prepared for a "mid- and long-distance race" and stick to conventional policy as long as possible, Mr Yi wrote in an article published on Sunday on the WeChat account of Qiushi, the Communist Party's flagship magazine.

"The world's economic downturn will likely stay for a long time," he wrote. "We should stay focused and targeted, while not competitively lowering interest rates to zero or engaging in quantitative easing."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Economic development "should not be simply judged by gross domestic product growth," Mr Yi said, adding that the mission of monetary policy is to keep prices stable and protect people's money from inflation. He also repeated a pledge to keep the yuan flexible and not engage in competitive depreciation.

SEE ALSO

China's PBOC has room to ease policy but won't squander options: official

Mr Yi's comments come ahead of a high level economic meeting expected this month where top leaders and senior officials will lay out growth targets for 2020. Economists anticipate the economy could slip to sub-6 per cent growth, a situation Beijing may be comfortable with as long as employment and risk are in check.

China's central bank has maintained a fairly neutral policy stance compared to its global peers, trimming interest rates for commercial lenders only moderately. The PBOC has voiced concerns on surging consumer inflation which analysts expect to peak at 5 per cent or 6 per cent in early 2020.

In Sunday's article, Mr Yi extensively reviewed the history of global monetary policy since the Great Depression. He said overly loose policy can harm long-term development, because it delays necessary reforms and fuels bubbles. BLOOMBERG

BREAKING

Dec 2, 2019 06:40 AM
Government & Economy

'Still angry': Hong Kong protesters return to the streets

[HONG KONG] Police fired tear gas and pepper spray in Hong Kong on Sunday as tens of thousands of black-clad...

Dec 2, 2019 06:22 AM
Government & Economy

Trump off to London for Nato summit, under pressure to steer clear of British election

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump leaves on Monday for a Nato summit in London, and he is under pressure from...

Dec 2, 2019 06:12 AM
Consumer

Online sales break Black Friday record as clicks beat queues

[NEW YORK] Black Friday hit a record US$7.4 billion in US online sales as many shoppers spent the day clicking...

Dec 1, 2019 10:45 PM
Real Estate

92 apartments sold at One Holland Village Residences

A CONSORTIUM comprising Far East Organization, Sekisui House and Sino Group has sold 92 units at One Holland Village...

Dec 1, 2019 08:26 PM
Real Estate

Mapletree announces closing of Australian private trust of A$654m in fund equity

MAPLETREE Investments has succcessfully closed a new Australian private commercial trust at about A$654 million (S$...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly