Pence will break with Trump and attend Biden-Harris inauguration

Sun, Jan 10, 2021 - 12:47 PM

Vice-President Mike Pence will attend the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris, breaking ranks with President Donald Trump, who said that he wouldn't attend.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Mr Pence plans to be at the Jan 20 event, according to two people familiar with his plans who asked not to be identified discussing internal deliberations.

Mr Trump, in the final tweet before his account was suspended by Twitter on Friday, said that he "will not be going to the Inauguration". On Wednesday, the vice-president defied Mr Trump's call to overturn the election and instead fulfilled his ceremonial duty to preside over Congress's acceptance of the Electoral College results.

During the proceedings, an angry mob of Trump supporters descended on the Capitol and overtook security, storming into the building and causing lawmakers and others to evacuate. Five people were killed in the melee, including a police officer.

On Friday, Mr Biden, speaking to reporters, said that he agreed that Mr Trump shouldn't attend the inauguration but that Mr Pence was "welcome", and that he'd be honoured if the vice-president were to attend.

"I'd be honoured to have him there," Mr Biden said.

BLOOMBERG

