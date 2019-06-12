You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Pentagon chief calls for political neutrality in military

Wed, Jun 12, 2019 - 8:46 AM

nwy_Patrick Shanahan_120619_40_2x.jpg
Acting Pentagon chief Patrick Shanahan sent a memorandum to all Department of Defense employees on Tuesday requesting that they remain politically neutral
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] Acting Pentagon chief Patrick Shanahan sent a memorandum to all Department of Defense employees on Tuesday requesting that they remain politically neutral, following a controversy over a warship bearing the name of senator John McCain.

"All DoD personnel, service members, and civilian employees alike, swear an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States," Mr Shanahan said in the memo, which was sent to all Pentagon employees and military officials abroad.

"Our mission, to protect and defend the nation, is apolitical."

Mr Shanahan confirmed on Sunday that the White House had requested that the USS John S. McCain be kept out of sight during a visit to Japan by President Donald Trump, a political rival of the late senator.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The president's staff had contacted the Japan-based 7th Fleet of the US Navy and given "the directive that the USS John S. McCain should be hidden from view."

When asked about the memo, Mr Shanahan told reporters, "What I wanted to do is, after the McCain situation, remind everyone that we're not going to politicise the military."

"Think of all the travel that's going to come up. Think of the season that we're entering into," he said, referring to the impending 2020 presidential primaries.

"So nothing is wrong with having a reminder."

Mr Trump had a combative political relationship with McCain, who died in August of brain cancer and was taken prisoner and tortured during the Vietnam War.

McCain, a respected figure in US politics for decades who himself ran for president twice, withdrew his support for Mr Trump in the 2016 presidential election and blocked Mr Trump's healthcare efforts in Congress in 2017.

Even after McCain's death, the president has continued to make his dislike clear, saying he was "never a fan of John McCain and never will be."

When the allegations of the White House ordering the warship hidden came to light, Mr Trump insisted he would not have ordered hiding the vessel from his view, adding he "couldn't care less" whether a Navy destroyer bore McCain's name.

AFP

Government & Economy

China's May PPI up 0.6% y-o-y, CPI up 2.7%

Protesters gather in Hong Kong ahead of extradition bill debate

Trump Jr to give private testimony to US Congress on Wednesday

North Korean leader's brother was CIA informant, book claims

Pompeo says US won't obstruct curbs on plastic pollution

China flooding kills at least 19: state media

Editor's Choice

nwy_Deutsche Bank_120619_8.jpg
Jun 12, 2019
Stocks

Bonds find favour with strategists in volatile times

BT_20190612_SPBLUERED_3806170.jpg
Jun 12, 2019
Garage

BlueRed a bridge linking Israeli startups to Asia's wealthy

nwy_temasek_120619_7.jpg
Jun 12, 2019
Banking & Finance

Latest tranche of Astrea PE bonds opens for public subscription

Most Read

1 Blurred lines as telcos revamp mobile products
2 Mapletree planning up to 2 Reit listings in next five years
3 Apple's US iphones can all be made outside of China if needed
4 CapitaLand to sell 3 China malls for 2.96b yuan to CapitaLand Retail China Trust
5 It starts from the top

Must Read

7.jpg
Jun 12, 2019
Banking & Finance

Grab eyes Singapore banking licence as MAS studies virtual banks: sources

nwy_Deutsche Bank_120619_8.jpg
Jun 12, 2019
Stocks

Bonds find favour with strategists in volatile times

Jun 12, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Great Eastern, Sembcorp Industries, Isetan, Challenger, RE&S, SATS, Mercurius

BT_20190612_SPBLUERED_3806170.jpg
Jun 12, 2019
Garage

BlueRed a bridge linking Israeli startups to Asia's wealthy

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening