You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Peru court cuts jail time for opposition leader Keiko Fujimori

Fri, Sep 13, 2019 - 8:39 AM

BP_Keiko Fujimori_130919_31.jpg
Peru's Supreme Court on Thursday halved the pre-trial detention of Keiko Fujimori, paving the way for the opposition leader to leave jail in April of next year.
PHOTO: AFP

[LIMA] Peru's Supreme Court on Thursday halved the pre-trial detention of Keiko Fujimori, paving the way for the opposition leader to leave jail in April of next year.

Fujimori, 44, was ordered held for 36 months last October in a corruption case linked to Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht.

Fujimori, who is detained at a women's prison south of the capital Lima, had petitioned the court for an immediate release, and her lawyer said she would appeal the Supreme Court ruling to the Constitutional Court.

"We are going to exhaust all avenues," Guilliana Loza told reporters.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The eldest daughter of disgraced former president Alberto Fujimori, Keiko Fujimori is accused of accepting US$1.2 million in illicit party funding from Odebrecht for her 2011 presidential campaign.

Once Peru's most popular politician, Thursday's decision theoretically gives her time to campaign for presidential elections slated for 2021.

However, President Martin Vizcarra has recently called for elections to be moved forward to April 2020 to overcome an institutional deadlock with an opposition-dominated Congress.

Though the debate over moving up the elections is still ongoing, polls have shown Fujimori's support dropping to just nine per cent since the scandal.

Thursday's hearing came five days after Fujimori suffered heart problems that forced her to undergo tests, according to her Popular Force party.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court also halved the sentences of two of her aides linked to the scandal, Jaime Yoshiyama and Pier Figari.

Prosecutors have accused a total of 11 people linked to Fujimori's party of running a criminal organisation to raise money for her 2011 campaign.

Odebrecht has admitted paying at least US$29 million in bribes to Peruvian officials since 2004.

Three former presidents are being investigated over Odebrecht while a fourth, Alan Garcia, committed suicide in April after police arrived at his house to arrest him for money laundering.

AFP

Government & Economy

US-China trade war risks driving Federal Reserve policy, not Trump's carping: economists poll

US says tanker spotted in Syria shows Iran deceitful

US finds North Korean readiness for talks 'encouraging'

US to reveal Saudi official allegedly tied to 9/11 attackers

Trudeau vows tax on foreign speculators if reelected Canadian PM

North American trade deal must be 'greatly improved': top Democrat

Editor's Choice

BP_Singapore Exchange_130919_2.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Gender diversity target on SGX-listed boards proving a challenge

BP_honestbee_130919_3.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Garage

honestbee chairman Brian Koo looms large in startup's revamp bid

BP_banks_130919_4.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Overseas exposure to be key driver of bad loans for Singapore banks

Must Read

BP_Singapore Exchange_130919_2.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Gender diversity target on SGX-listed boards proving a challenge

BP_honestbee_130919_3.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Garage

honestbee chairman Brian Koo looms large in startup's revamp bid

Sep 13, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CDL, Dasin Retail Trust, AEM Holdings, Sakae

Sep 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

CDL takeover offer for Millennium & Copthorne Hotels turns unconditional

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly