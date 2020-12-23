You are here

Pfizer nears deal with US government to supply additional Covid-19 vaccine doses

Wed, Dec 23, 2020 - 7:10 AM

rk_pfizer_231220.jpg
Pfizer Inc is close to striking a deal with the US government to supply at least tens of millions of additional doses of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate next year in exchange for a government directive giving it better access to manufacturing supplies, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.
PHOTO: AFP

