Phase two post-circuit breaker could happen before end of June

Thu, May 28, 2020 - 8:31 PM
PHASE two of Singapore’s three-phased approach to resume activities safely, post-circuit breaker, could happen before the end of June, said the Multi-Ministry Taskforce on the novel coronavirus on Thursday. 

Singapore will  embark on Phase One of re-opening on Monday, during which more...

