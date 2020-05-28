Phase two post-circuit breaker could happen before end of June

Get our introductory offer at only
PHASE two of Singapore’s three-phased approach to resume activities safely, post-circuit breaker, could happen before the end of June, said the Multi-Ministry Taskforce on the novel coronavirus on Thursday.
Singapore will embark on Phase One of re-opening on Monday, during which more...
