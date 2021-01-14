You are here

Philippines approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use

Thu, Jan 14, 2021

The Philippines' Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorised for emergency use the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, the first to be approved in the country, which has among the most coronavirus cases in Asia.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[MANILA] The Philippines' Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorised for emergency use the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, the first to be approved in the country, which has among the most coronavirus cases in Asia.

FDA head Rolando Enrique Domingo said the...

