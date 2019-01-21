You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Philippines holds referendum for Muslim autonomy in troubled south

Mon, Jan 21, 2019 - 11:19 AM

AK_bol_2101.jpg
Minority Muslims in the southern Philippines cast votes on Monday in a long-awaited referendum on autonomy, the culmination of a peace process to end decades of separatist conflict in a region plagued by poverty, banditry and Islamist extremism.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[MANILA] Minority Muslims in the southern Philippines cast votes on Monday in a long-awaited referendum on autonomy, the culmination of a peace process to end decades of separatist conflict in a region plagued by poverty, banditry and Islamist extremism.

Some 2.8 million people in the volatile Mindanao region are being asked if they back a plan by separatists and the government to create a self-administered area known as Bangsamoro, or "nation of Moros", referring to the name Spanish colonialists gave to the area's Muslim inhabitants.

A clear "yes" vote is widely expected, which would grant executive, legislature and fiscal powers to a region where more than 120,000 people died a four-decade conflict that left it one of Asia's poorest and at risk of infiltration by radical groups.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The central government would continue to oversee defense, security, foreign and monetary policy, and appoint a transition authority run by the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), the separatist group expected to dominate the new setup after a 2022 election.

"We are confident that 'yes' will win," MILF chairman Murad Ebrahim told CNN Philippines on Monday.

"If there is no manipulation, no intimidating, there will be overwhelming approval," he added.

That would be a much-needed boost for Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who remains a hugely popular personality among Filipinos but has so far struggled to make inroads on his ambitious policy agenda.

Though the Bangsamoro plan was negotiated by his predecessors, Duterte, a mayor in Davao City in Mindanao for 22 years, is credited with ensuring it got the support of Congress, which the previous administration was unable to secure.

A result is expected by Friday. Duterte last week urged voters to approve the plan and show they wanted peace, development and a local leadership that "truly represents and understand the needs of the Muslim people".

The plan's advocates say it would address what are the predominantly Catholic country's lowest levels of employment, income, education and development, which experts say are exploited by pirates, kidnapping gangs and armed groups that have pledged allegiance to Islamic State.

The MILF has denounced extremists and said disillusionment over the slow progress towards devolution was a factor behind a 2017 occupation of Marawi City by rebels loyal to Islamic State, which the military took five months of ground offensives and devastating air strikes to defeat.

The whole of Mindanao has since been under martial law.

The MILF and the government hope autonomy would lead to greater investment in infrastructure and natural resources, and allow for expansion of fruit and nickel exports and development of a palm oil industry.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Singapore finance minister says 2019 Budget to focus on education, healthcare, security and defence

China's 2018 fixed-asset investment up 5.9%, Dec industrial output up 5.7%

Trump-Kim February summit expected to take place in Vietnam

China’s economy slows in Q4 to weakest pace since 2009 amid trade war

Singaporeans' inflation expectations stand pat at end-2018: poll

US-China trade talks falling short on make-or-break IP issues

Editor's Choice

BP_Budget_210119_1.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Budget 2019 could be generous - election or not: analysts

BT_20190121_NSFOODP217IQB_3673555.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Consumer

Food delivery pioneer foodpanda says it's no endangered species

BT_20190121_ABMINOR3ISK_3666713.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Consumer

The man who sold Thai Express returns

Most Read

1 Hyflux warns perp, pref holders they will lose everything in liquidation
2 Be prepared to 'get nothing' in liquidation, Hyflux warns perp, pref holders
3 Run-down buildings are hot property in land-scarce Hong Kong
4 Tan Cheng Bock applies to form new Progress Singapore Party
5 The man who sold Thai Express returns

Must Read

BP_Budget_210119_1.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Budget 2019 could be generous - election or not: analysts

Jan 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore finance minister says 2019 Budget to focus on education, healthcare, security and defence

file6w4dxe3cj15tmg97l5b.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Singaporeans' inflation expectations stand pat at end-2018: poll

Jan 21, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Frasers Centrepoint Trust, MMP Resources, Rich Capital, FSL Trust

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening