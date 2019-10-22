You are here

PM Johnson tells lawmakers: pass Brexit deal and Britain can unite again

Tue, Oct 22, 2019 - 8:56 PM

Britain can begin to heal and unite if lawmakers pass legislation to ratify the government's Brexit deal with the European Union, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday.
Parliament is due to vote for the first time on Johnson's new Brexit deal on Tuesday. The government hopes to get the legislation through the House of Commons, parliament's lower chamber, by the end of Thursday.

"If we pass this deal and the legislation that enables it we can turn the page and allow this parliament and this country to begin to heal and unite," Mr Johnson told parliament at the start of the debate on the legislation.

He also said if the deal was approved, the government would de-escalate no-deal Brexit preparations before the country's planned departure from the bloc next week. 

