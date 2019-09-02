You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Police in Indonesia's Papua ban 'anarchist' demos after mass protests

Mon, Sep 02, 2019 - 6:23 AM

[JAKARTA] Police in Indonesia's Papua region on Monday banned demonstrations that could lead to "anarchist acts" following nearly two weeks of mass protests in the easternmost territory of the Southeast Asian archipelago.

The order came after police on Sunday said dozens had been arrested in connection with rioting in the region's capital.

"Everyone is forbidden from carrying out demonstrations and conveying opinions in public that could give rise to anarchist acts, damage, and burning of public facilities," as well as clashes between groups, the six-point order posted on the police Twitter feed said.

The impoverished region of Papua has been the scene of a low-level insurgency against Indonesia's rule for decades.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Indonesia earlier said it would deploy about 2,500 more police and troops to Papua, adding to about 1,200 personnel it had already sent after unrest sparked by anger over racism and calls for independence.

On Thursday, more than a thousand demonstrators hurled stones and set fire to shops and an assembly building in the provincial capital Jayapura.

That came a day after a deadly clash in another part of the island region, which shares a border with independent Papua New Guinea.

"I will not give permission for any more rallies and if anyone dares to try again they will face firm action," regional police chief Rudolf Rodja said in a separate post on the Twitter feed Monday.

Among other provisions, the police order also forbids the spreading of "fake news" and the carrying of sharp weapons.

Police on Sunday said they had rounded up several dozen people who had taken part in the riots and charged 28 of them over looting and carrying weapons.

"They're now in jail pending further investigation," said Papua police spokesman Ahmad Kamal.

Two students were also arrested in Indonesia's capital Jakarta at the weekend for alleged crimes against state security, including owning clothing with the image of Papua's banned flag.

This week, violence flared in remote Deiyai, where a clash between protesters and Indonesian security forces left at least one soldier and two demonstrators dead, according to officials.

There have been unconfirmed reports that security forces gunned down six protesters.

The unrest across Papua appears to have been triggered by the mid-August arrest of dozens of Papuan students in Java, who were also racially abused.

Jakarta took control of the former Dutch colony in the 1960s after an independence referendum widely viewed as a sham.

AFP

Government & Economy

UK's Labour to do 'everything necessary' to stop no-deal Brexit

Wanted: Warm bodies; age no object

Asean growth story holds potential for some SGX stocks

Europe's business confidence in Asean still high

No silver bullet for the silver workforce

Geo-political, weather volatility on the gloomy horizon

Editor's Choice

file6ubyy0999zlu5c0kdw7.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Stocks

Asean growth story holds potential for some SGX stocks

BT_20190902_ABOLD28_3879112.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Wanted: Warm bodies; age no object

Sep 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Europe's business confidence in Asean still high

Must Read

file6ubyy0999zlu5c0kdw7.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Stocks

Asean growth story holds potential for some SGX stocks

BT_20190902_ABOLD28_3879112.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Wanted: Warm bodies; age no object

Sep 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Europe's business confidence in Asean still high

Sep 2, 2019
Government & Economy

No silver bullet for the silver workforce

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly