Polling Day on July 10, Nomination Day on June 30 for Singapore's General Election

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
SINGAPORE will go to the polls on Friday July 10 in a general election (GE) that is likely to see contests for all 93 seats in 31 constituencies, with up to 2.65 million Singaporeans casting their vote.
Nomination Day is set for June 30, making for a nine-day campaigning period which will...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes