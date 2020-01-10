You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Pompeo to meet Japan, South Korea on North Korea tensions

Fri, Jan 10, 2020 - 8:35 AM

rk_MikePompeo_100120.jpg
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet top officials from Japan and South Korea, officials said on Thursday, weeks after North Korea defiantly threatened a new weapon.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet top officials from Japan and South Korea, officials said on Thursday, weeks after North Korea defiantly threatened a new weapon.

The State Department said that Mr Pompeo would meet senior counterparts from the two US allies during a January 12-15 trip to the San Francisco area.

The State Department did not provide further detail but said Mr Pompeo would make public remarks, including at Stanford University.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in a New Year's address declared an end to his regime's moratorium on nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests. He also threatened to demonstrate a "new strategic weapon."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

His vow came after months of demands that the United States offer concessions to North Korea on the easing of punishing sanctions.

SEE ALSO

Pompeo defends legality of US killing Iran's Soleimani

A self-imposed ban on such tests had been a centerpiece of the nuclear diplomacy between Pyongyang and Washington over the past two years, which saw three meetings between Kim and US President Donald Trump, but little tangible progress.

Despite Mr Trump's insistence that Kim has become his friend, his administration has insisted that it will not budge on sanctions until North Korea comprehensively denuclearises.

Mr Pompeo's talks also come as Japan and South Korea gradually ease tensions, which had spiked over emotionally charged disagreements related to colonial history.

The two US allies have also taken different nuances on North Korea, with South Korea's dovish President Moon Jae In encouraging further diplomacy to entice Pyongyang.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe rose to power campaigning on a hard line against North Korea, although he has backed the efforts of Mr Trump, with whom has had developed a close relationship.

While Washington was waiting for a threatened "Christmas gift" from Kim Jong Un, attention has shifted in the New Year to soaring tensions with Iran after Mr Trump ordered the killing of its most prominent general.

AFP

Government & Economy

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Japan household spending falls for 2nd straight month in November

US throws support behind Venezuela negotiations

US House votes to limit Trump war powers against Iran

ECB's inflation target must be symmetric, flexible and credible: Villeroy

ECB must keep monetary policy easy for inflation to pick up: Bundesbank

BREAKING

Jan 10, 2020 08:43 AM
Consumer

Uniqlo sees worst overseas sales drop in decade on unrest

[TOKYO] Political flare-ups in Asia are putting the brakes on Fast Retailing's overseas momentum, as the Uniqlo...

Jan 10, 2020 08:38 AM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

[HONG KONG] Before the Hong Kong protests began in June, Chris Ngai spent most of his free time playing World of...

Jan 10, 2020 08:32 AM
Government & Economy

Japan household spending falls for 2nd straight month in November

[TOKYO] Japanese household spending fell for a second straight month in November, government data showed on Friday,...

Jan 10, 2020 08:31 AM
Companies & Markets

Grand Venture Tech, Kitchen Culture make management changes

CATALIST-LISTED Grand Venture Technology and Kitchen Culture separately announced management changes on Thursday...

Jan 10, 2020 08:23 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher as Iran worries further ease

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, extending rallies on Wall Street as worries over geopolitical risks...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly