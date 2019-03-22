You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Pound slides as Britain's MPs dice with deal or no-deal

European Council chief raises spectre of no-deal Brexit; says no delay unless Parliament backs compromise deal
Fri, Mar 22, 2019 - 5:50 AM
btworld@sph.com.sg@BusinessTimes

BT_20190322_NBBREXIT22_3731172.jpg
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arriving in Brussels on March 21, the first day of an EU summit focused on Brexit.
PHOTO: AFP

London

IT is crunch time for the British government and MPs, who after 1,000 days still haven't delivered a workable Brexit.

The UK is now caught in the gloves of 27 European Union leaders; every single EU leader has to agree on a UK extension of the March 29 Brexit date.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

SICC aims to raise awareness of the circular economy

Singapore, US to jointly promote infrastructure development in Asia

Fed dims economic outlook, predicts no rate hikes this year

EU leaders close ranks ahead of Xi visit, EU-China summit

BOE keeps rates on hold as businesses brace for no-deal Brexit

Australia's jobless rate falls to near 8-year low

Editor's Choice

lwx_HYFLUX_220319_2.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB to Salim-Medco: Don't use us as excuse to pull out of Hyflux deal

Mar 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Better engagement, but virtual AGMs also come with some risks

BT_20190322_CCLAZ22_3731105.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Garage

Lazada ramps up efforts to boost seller and brand growth

Most Read

1 Temasek International undergoes changes in leadership
2 SIA to offer S$500m 5-year fixed-rate bonds for institutional, retail investors
3 SIA's S$500m 5-year bonds will pay 3.03% interest
4 Temasek International names Lee Theng Kiat chairman, Dilhan Pillay CEO
5 Will Salim-Medco walk away from Hyflux deal?
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_HYFLUX_220319_2.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB to Salim-Medco: Don't use us as excuse to pull out of Hyflux deal

BT_20190322_CCLAZ22_3731105.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Garage

Lazada ramps up efforts to boost seller and brand growth

BT_20190322_VTTEMBUSU_3731202.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Garage

Tembusu Partners launching several funds totalling 1b yuan

BT_20190322_VISICC22_3731124.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Government & Economy

SICC aims to raise awareness of the circular economy

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening