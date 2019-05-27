You are here

Home > Government & Economy

President Trump eyes August for a US-Japan deal on trade

Mon, May 27, 2019 - 11:27 AM

ak_dt2_2705.jpg
US President Donald Trump said he may announce something on a US-Japan trade agreement in August, giving Prime Minister Shinzo Abe breathing space on the contentious issue as his ruling party heads into elections planned for July.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump said he may announce something on a US-Japan trade agreement in August, giving Prime Minister Shinzo Abe breathing space on the contentious issue as his ruling party heads into elections planned for July.

Before formal discussions with Mr Abe in Tokyo on Monday, Mr Trump said told reporters that "a lot of very positive things are happening on trade". Mr Trump has threatened to raise tariffs on Japanese cars sent to the US and is seeking greater access to the world's third-largest economy for American farmers.

"Trade-wise, I think we will be announcing some things probably in August that will be very good for both countries," Mr Trump said. "We have to do a little catching up with Japan because they've been doing much more business with us. We'd like to do a little more business in the reverse."

BLOOMBERG

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

After Juncker: Three candidates and a dark horse

China's industrial profits shrink in April, add to pressure on economy

Trump meets Japanese emperor on state visit overshadowed by trade

UK's Brexit Party set for sweeping victory in EU vote

Last stand for Greece's Tsipras after vote drubbing

Singapore manufacturers not hit by Huawei ban but brace for tech war

Editor's Choice

BP_cbd_270519_4.jpg
May 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore business body pushing for fair rent terms from private landlords

BP_SGX_270519_5.jpg
May 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX taps more volumes on bouncy rubber prices

BT_20190527_VIHUAWEIPGUA_3792370.jpg
May 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturers not hit by Huawei ban but brace for tech war

Most Read

1 Fund manager who beat 98% of peers dumps his Huawei bonds
2 GIC-backed Luckin Coffee burns investors in 39% plunge from high after IPO
3 Making an informed choice for the best heart test
4 Hot stock: Eagle Hospitality Trust falls below IPO price in heavy trading
5 Eagle Hospitality Trust IPO's public offer undersubscribed amid market volatility

Must Read

BP_cbd_270519_4.jpg
May 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore business body pushing for fair rent terms from private landlords

May 27, 2019
Real Estate

Shenton Way, Tanjong Pagar offices most popular among tech tenants in Asia: Colliers

May 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand forming executive committee under new business structure following Ascendas-Singbridge buyout

May 27, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, KLW Holdings, AEI Corp, Clearbridge Health

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening