You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Prince Charles warns climate crisis will dwarf virus impact

Mon, Sep 21, 2020 - 6:04 AM

rk_PrinceCharles_210920.jpg
Britain's Prince Charles warned Sunday that a climate change crisis will dwarf the impact of coronavirus, and urged the world to use the pandemic as an opportunity to act.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] Britain's Prince Charles warned Sunday that a climate change crisis will dwarf the impact of coronavirus, and urged the world to use the pandemic as an opportunity to act.

"Without swift and immediate action, at an unprecedented pace and scale, we will miss the window of...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

UK at 'critical point' in virus surge with London at risk

US democrats smash fundraising records after Ginsburg death

Biden blasts Trump's plan to push for Supreme Court nominee before election

World's top companies urge action on nature loss ahead of UN talks

Trump and new Japan PM Suga discuss 'free and open Indo-Pacific': US

Thousands challenge monarchy as huge protests in Thailand escalate

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 21, 2020 07:10 AM
Government & Economy

UK at 'critical point' in virus surge with London at risk

[LONDON] Britain is at a "critical point" in the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be told on...

Sep 21, 2020 07:01 AM
Government & Economy

US democrats smash fundraising records after Ginsburg death

[LOS ANGELES] Democratic donors smashed fundraising records after the death on Friday of US Supreme Court Justice...

Sep 21, 2020 06:57 AM
Banking & Finance

Documents reportedly show banks moved illicit funds: BuzzFeed, ICIJ

[BENGALURU] Several global banks moved large sums of allegedly illicit funds over a period of nearly two decades,...

Sep 21, 2020 06:52 AM
Government & Economy

Biden blasts Trump's plan to push for Supreme Court nominee before election

[PHILADELPHIA] Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden urged Senate Republicans not to vote on any candidate...

Sep 21, 2020 06:44 AM
Government & Economy

World's top companies urge action on nature loss ahead of UN talks

[LONDON] Some of the world's biggest companies on Monday backed growing calls for governments to do more to reverse...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Billionaire Ron Perelman selling almost everything as pandemic roils his empire

First Reit receives non-binding proposal on rental restructuring from Lippo Kawaraci

SGX turns down Swee Hong's delisting appeal; it has to delist by Sept 23

Requisition notice by Oei Hong Leong 'without merit', will not be convening EGM: Raffles Education

AstraZeneca, under fire for vaccine safety, releases trial blueprints

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.