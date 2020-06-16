Private-sector economists see 5.8% GDP fall in 2020

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
PRIVATE-SECTOR economists expect Singapore's full-year gross domestic product (GDP) to decline by 5.8 per cent in 2020, with an 11.8 per cent year-on-year contraction in the second quarter, according to the latest Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) survey of professional...
