SINGAPORE ECONOMY

Private-sector economists see 5.8% GDP fall in 2020

They see Q2 contraction of almost 12% and expansion of 4.8 per cent in 2021
Tue, Jun 16, 2020 - 5:50 AM
Private-sector economists expect Singapore's full-year gross domestic product (GDP) to decline by 5.8 per cent in 2020, with an 11.8 per cent year-on-year contraction in the second quarter, according to the latest Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) survey of professional forecasters released on Monday.
Singapore

PRIVATE-SECTOR economists expect Singapore's full-year gross domestic product (GDP) to decline by 5.8 per cent in 2020, with an 11.8 per cent year-on-year contraction in the second quarter, according to the latest Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) survey of professional...

