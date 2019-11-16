You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Pro-China protesters to rally amid Hong Kong chaos

Sat, Nov 16, 2019 - 11:39 AM

nz_prochina_161152.jpg
Pro-China protesters plan to rally in Hong Kong on Saturday to denounce increasingly violent anti-government unrest in the Chinese-ruled city, and support the police who have become a prime target of attack.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Pro-China protesters plan to rally in Hong Kong on Saturday to denounce increasingly violent anti-government unrest in the Chinese-ruled city, and support the police who have become a prime target of attack.

The former British colony has been embroiled in more than five months of demonstrations, with pro-democracy protesters angry at perceived Communist Party meddling in a city guaranteed its freedoms when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

Protesters are also furious at perceived police brutality, a charge police deny.

Pro-China protesters have gathered before, but in far smaller numbers than those angry at Communist Party rulers in Beijing.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Anti-China students and activists have barricaded at least five campuses in the last week, stockpiling petrol bombs, catapults, bows and arrows and other weapons.

SEE ALSO

Hong Kong money markets show investor calm is starting to crack

Police have kept their distance for more than two days, but many observers are afraid of what happens if and when they move in.

A 70-year-old street cleaner died on Thursday after being hit on the head by one of several bricks police said had been thrown by "masked rioters".

On Monday, police blamed a "rioter"for dousing a man in petrol and setting him on fire. The victim is in critical condition. On the same day, police shot a protester in the abdomen. He was in stable condition.

Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule under a "one country, two systems" formula guaranteeing its colonial-era freedoms.

Protesters' demands include full democracy and an independent investigation into perceived police brutality.

China denies interfering and has blamed Western countries for stirring up trouble. Police say they are acting with restraint in the face of potentially deadly attacks.

Hong Kong universities, in a joint statement, said they regretted the fact that "the government response had so far not been effective".

"However, any demand that universities can simply fix the problem is disconnected from reality: these complicated and challenging situations... are reflections of Hong Kong-wide disagreement, and the government must take the lead with swift and concrete action."

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Bloomberg will spend US$100m on anti-Trump online ad blitz

US to force hospitals to reveal rates

HK sinks into recession amid violent protests, trade war

Malaysia economy grows 4.4 % in Q3, slowest pace in a year amid global slowdown

Special Christmas trees set aglow at Marina Bay to raise funds

CPF basic retirement sum regularly adjusted to ensure payouts remain relevant: Josephine Teo

BREAKING

Nov 16, 2019 11:08 AM
Consumer

A 9-year-old boy is about to get a degree in electrical engineering

[LONDON] He doesn't play chess or any musical instruments. But he loves "Fortnite" and "Minecraft" and watches...

Nov 16, 2019 10:37 AM
Life & Culture

Tennis: Zverev seals semi-final spot, bumps out Nadal

[LONDON] Defending champion Alexander Zverev reached the last four at the ATP Finals with a 6-4, 7-6(4) defeat of...

Nov 16, 2019 10:19 AM
Companies & Markets

Reynolds wrap maker backed by Rank Group files for US IPO

[NEW YORK] Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, the maker of Reynolds Wrap aluminum foil and Hefty trash bags, has filed...

Nov 16, 2019 09:32 AM
Life & Culture

Taylor Swift wins some support in feud with old label, and lots of silence

[ATLANTA] Taylor Swift and her former record label traded barbed accusations on Friday about her rights to perform...

Nov 16, 2019 09:27 AM
Energy & Commodities

Gold totters as trade optimism propels stocks to record highs

[BENGALURU] Gold prices were on track to break a three-session winning streak on Friday, as stock markets hit record...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly