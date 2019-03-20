You are here

Protesters in yellow vests invade UK Attorney General's office

Wed, Mar 20, 2019 - 12:26 AM

Protesters wearing yellow vests invaded the office of Britain's Attorney General in central London on Tuesday.
AFP

[LONDON] Protesters wearing yellow vests invaded the office of Britain's Attorney General in central London on Tuesday.

Television footage showed them outside the building waving flags and the London Evening Standard reported they were chanting "we want a new Attorney General". It was not immediately clear what prompted the protest.

"Police were called at 1.45pm to reports of protesters inside the Attorney General's office," London police said on Twitter. "Officers are on scene and dealing. No arrests at this point."

There was no comment from the Attorney General's office about the incident.

Britain's Attorney General is Geoffrey Cox, the government's chief law officer, who played a leading role in talks with the European Union over Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal.

His advice that the legal risks to the deal's so-called Irish backstop remained unchanged despite EU assurances was regarded as a key reason why lawmakers decisively rejected the accord for a second time earlier this month.

REUTERS

