PUB to seek plans for one of world's largest floating solar panel systems at Tengeh Reservoir

SINGAPORE water agency PUB will be seeking from June 7 proposals from companies to design, build, own and operate a floating solar photovoltaic (PV) system on Tengeh Reservoir.

When completed, the 50 megawatt-peak (MWp) system will be one of the world's largest single floating solar PV systems.

It will also be the Republic's first large-scale floating system of solar panels that will power water treatment processes. Instead of relying on fuel or natural gas, the system will use solar energy and reduce its carbon footprint.

In addition to the large-scale system to be built on Tengeh Reservoir, PUB will also be deploying two smaller 1.5 MWp systems at Bedok and Lower Seletar Reservoirs in the second half of this year.

"Our reservoirs will serve not only as a key source of drinking water, but also as a source of clean energy," said Masagos Zulkifli, Minister for the Environment and Water Resources.