You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Putin says had good conversation with Trump in Paris: media

Mon, Nov 12, 2018 - 6:01 AM

BP_TrumpPutin_121118_8.jpg
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday he had a brief but good conversation with US leader Donald Trump at World War I centenary events in Paris, Russian media reported.
PHOTO: AFP

[MOSCOW] Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday he had a brief but good conversation with US leader Donald Trump at World War I centenary events in Paris, Russian media reported.

When journalists asked Mr Putin whether he managed to speak to Mr Trump, he said: "Yes," Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported. Asked how it went, Mr Putin said: "Well."

He did not provide further details but the French presidency said the pair had a wide-ranging discussion during lunch after the Paris commemoration.

Host and French President Emmanuel Macron was there and German Chancellor Angela Merkel took part in some of the exchanges, the presidency said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Subjects discussed included the situation in the Middle East, notably Syria, Iran and Saudi Arabia, and North Korea.

Around 70 leaders including the Russian and US leaders travelled to the French capital to mark the centenary of the 1918 Armistice.

Arriving last for the event, Mr Putin made for his US counterpart to shake his hand before giving him a thumbs up sign, while smiling.

Speaking in an interview with the Kremlin-backed channel RT France earlier in the day, Mr Putin confirmed they did not want to steal French President Emmanuel Macron's thunder.

"... we agreed not to violate the host's work schedule, we will not organise any meetings here at their request," he said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the pair agreed to hold a more detailed discussion on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Argentina at the end of the month.

The Kremlin said earlier that the prospect of a full meeting between the US and Russian presidents had prompted huge international media interest, leading to concern from the French organisers this could overshadow the commemorations.

Expectations have been growing for a new Trump-Putin meeting as tensions pile up over the Cold War-era Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) and US sanctions against Moscow.

Last month, Mr Trump sparked concerns globally when he said he would ditch the INF pact.

Mr Putin warned that abandoning the treaty would unleash a new arms race and put Europe in danger.

AFP

Government & Economy

US tells Saudi crown prince Khashoggi killers to be held accountable

US Democrats to probe Trump actions on AT&T, Amazon: aide

Big test awaits 4G leaders as next GE nears

Singapore can achieve steady, sustained growth: PM

Connected, inclusive and sustainable in the digital age

Trade war fears still a dampener on stocks

Editor's Choice

BT_20181112_JASHELL_3613760.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Consumer

Shell adds local flavours to upgraded Shell Select stations

BP_PAP_121118_1.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Big test awaits 4G leaders as next GE nears

BP_MAS_121118_4.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

MAS, SGX leverage blockchain tech to settle tokenised assets

Most Read

1 Why Elon Musk fears artificial intelligence
2 LTA announces changes to parking provisions from February 2019
3 LTA to allow fewer carpark spaces in private developments from Feb 2019; announces 5 car-lite precincts
4 From cell to table: the evolution of food
5 MAS files police report against author of 'baseless and defamatory' 1MDB-related article

Must Read

BT_20181112_JASHELL_3613760.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Consumer

Shell adds local flavours to upgraded Shell Select stations

BP_PAP_121118_1.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Big test awaits 4G leaders as next GE nears

BT_20181112_UWPMLEE12NIHE_3614144.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore can achieve steady, sustained growth: PM

Nov 12, 2018
Opinion

Term insurance for death cover on the rise

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening