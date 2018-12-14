Q3 labour market improves but hiring may be slowing: MOM

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
THE labour market continued to improve in the third quarter of this year, but several indicators show hiring may be slowing amid global uncertainties.
Official figures released on Thursday by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) confirmed the trends in the preliminary estimates
