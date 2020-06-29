You are here

Qatar to further ease coronavirus curbs as infections pass peak

Mon, Jun 29, 2020 - 2:45 PM

Qatar aims to further ease coronavirus curbs from July 1, allowing the limited reopening of restaurants, beaches and parks, as infections have passed their peak and the rate was subsiding.
PHOTO: AFP

[DUBAI] Qatar aims to further ease coronavirus curbs from July 1, allowing the limited reopening of restaurants, beaches and parks, as infections have passed their peak and the rate was subsiding, authorities said.

The nation of about 2.8 million people has the second highest tally of...

