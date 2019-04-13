You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Quake-hit Indonesians refuse to leave high ground: official

Sat, Apr 13, 2019 - 11:32 AM

lwx_indonesia_130419_64.jpg
Some panicked residents of a quake-hit Indonesian island have refused to return home after the tremor triggered a brief tsunami warning and fears there was more to come, the disaster agency said Saturday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LUWUK, Indonesia] Some panicked residents of a quake-hit Indonesian island have refused to return home after the tremor triggered a brief tsunami warning and fears there was more to come, the disaster agency said Saturday.

Aftershocks rippled across the east coast of Sulawesi - an island where thousands were killed in a quake-tsunami last year - as officials scrambled to assess whether there are any casualties or major damage.

While one resident of quake-hit Luwuk city reportedly died after falling while trying to flee, the agency has not reported any confirmed deaths or injuries.

An AFP reporter in the city said there were no signs of major property damage.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The situation is returning to normal," the disaster agency said early Saturday morning.

Some 1,300 families have returned home, it said, adding that some residents of another small island near the epicentre of Friday's 6.8 magnitude quake were still refusing to return from higher ground.

It did not say how many residents had refused to leave the high ground.

Luwuk resident Emiliana Rumayer said she and her family slept in the hills overnight "but we've now returned home".

Mohammad Sholeh, police chief of Poso city on Sulawesi, said the quake's impact there had been minor.

"There's a little bit of damage, but nothing significant and there are no casualties," he said.

On Friday, a tsunami warning was issued for coastal communities in Morowali district, where residents were advised to move away from the coast.

The warning was later lifted by the disaster agency, which had estimated the wave at under a half a metre.

Video footage from Luwuk showed scared residents - some carrying children - running from their homes and racing to higher ground on motorcycles.

The quake struck at a relatively shallow depth of 17km off Sulawesi, where a 7.5-magnitude quake-tsunami around the city of Palu killed more than 4,300 people last year.

AFP

Government & Economy

Kuroda brushes aside view BOJ has run out of tools to ease monetary policy

ECB model suggests euro zone growth could slow further: sources

Trump says could send illegal migrants to 'sanctuary cities'

Venezuela's recovery from 'economic implosion' could take decades: IMF

Strong earthquake hits off Indonesia, one reported dead

Singapore Q1 GDP growth hits decade low

Editor's Choice

lwx_manufacturing_130419_3.jpg
Apr 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Q1 GDP growth hits decade low

BT_20190413_JEWEL2A_3752999.jpg
Apr 13, 2019
Transport

Architect Moshe Safdie on the paradise garden theme for Changi Airport's Jewel

BT_20190413_NRCPL13SGFT_3752883.jpg
Apr 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand's acquisition of Ascendas-Singbridge gets overwhelming nod from shareholders

Most Read

1 MAS bans ex-HSBC senior VP for 20 years; two others get 10 and 12 year bans
2 Are developer debt fears overblown?
3 Can the Hyflux restructuring be resurrected?
4 Prabowo asks supporters to reject result if Jokowi wins
5 Investment banks, asset managers shedding jobs

Must Read

lwx_manufacturing_130419_3.jpg
Apr 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Q1 GDP growth hits decade low

BT_20190413_MAS_3753009.jpg
Apr 13, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS maintains monetary policy, cuts core inflation forecast to 1 - 2%

BT_20190413_JEWEL2A_3752999.jpg
Apr 13, 2019
Transport

Architect Moshe Safdie on the paradise garden theme for Changi Airport's Jewel

BT_20190413_JAWORK13_3752901.jpg
Apr 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Lifestyle sector tapping govt schemes to ease labour crunch

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening