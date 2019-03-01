You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Release of shot-down Indian pilot delayed by hours

Fri, Mar 01, 2019 - 10:34 PM

doc74aiiwb7tc017g2v3hsl_doc74ah70xvhw911g2ef332.jpg
Indian security forces stand guard near the India-Pakistan border in Wagah on March 1, 2019, as they wait for the return of an Indian Air Force pilot being returned by Pakistan.
AFP

[WAGAH] Crowds on the Indian side of the border with Pakistan dwindled late Friday as the wait for the handover of a captured air force pilot dragged on.

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was downed on Wednesday over Kashmir, had been expected to be handed over to Indian authorities at the Wagah border crossing on Friday afternoon.

But as night fell, the wait dragged on and the crowd of people, previously numbering several thousand waving flags and singing patriotic songs, dwindled to a few hundred.

Authorities on both sides were tight-lipped on the reasons for the delay.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Varthaman was shot down on Wednesday in a dogfight with Pakistani aircraft over the tinder box disputed region of Kashmir, divided between India and Pakistan since 1947.

This came after Indian warplanes launched a strike inside Pakistani territory, claiming to have hit a militant camp in the first such aerial raid since their last war in 1971.

The strike followed a massive suicide bombing that killed 40 Indian troops on February 14, with the attack claimed by a Pakistan-based militant group.

Violence meanwhile continued to rage in Kashmir on Thursday and Friday, with both sides firing mortars and artillery over the de-facto Line of Control (LoC) frontier, killing at least one woman.

Gunbattles between militants and security forces in Indian-administered Kashmir meanwhile left seven dead including four members of the Indian security forces, two militants and one civilian.

AFP

Government & Economy

Green economy? Thai party campaigns on marijuana as cash crop

UK factories brace for Brexit, but consumers less worried

Thailand defends cybersecurity law amid concerns over rights, abuse

N Korea's Kim kicks off official Vietnam visit

South Korea to work with US and North Korea after failed nuclear talks

Pakistan re-starting some flights, to fully re-open commercial airspace Monday

Editor's Choice

BT_20190301_JAFISCAL_3710393.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Govt needs mix of one-off funding and structural increases

BT_20190301_LMXOXLEY5MON_3710337.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oxley confident of repaying S$1.6b debt due in next three years

BT_20190301_MRHYFLUX_3710252.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sias urges Hyflux senior creditors to give up more for perp and pref holders

Most Read

1 Clash over S$2.7b of debt at Hyflux heats up
2 No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease
3 Developers re-issuing options amid cooling market, launch bonanza
4 Oxley confident of repaying S$1.6b debt due in next three years
5 Transcorp cancels China project MOU, requests refund of S$6m good faith deposit

Must Read

Mar 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

CDL expands into UK private rented sector with £15.4m acquisition

cdl.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mar 1, 2019
Technology

Razer Pay launches in Singapore, but with beta testing only

BP_MSCI_010319_46.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Stocks

Commentators welcome MSCI move to increase weighting on China A-shares

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening