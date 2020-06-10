Remdesivir approved for Covid-19 treatment in Singapore

Get our introductory offer at only
[SINGAPORE] Antiviral drug remdesivir can now be used to treat seriously ill Covid-19 patients in Singapore, making the country one of the first to get the nod for using the drug to treat the virus.
The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has granted conditional approval for Gilead Sciences'...
