Resident unemployment up 0.4%; over 25,000 new vacancies on offer: MOM

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
THE seasonally-adjusted resident unemployment rate ticked up by 0.4 percentage point to 4.5 per cent in August, slightly higher than the 0.3 percentage point increase for July, according to the Ministry of Manpower's (MOM) eighth weekly jobs situation report released on Wednesday.
This is...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes