Returning Singaporean children can apply to take school placement tests from July 3

Tue, Jul 02, 2019 - 3:59 PM

SINGAPOREAN children who are returning from overseas and wish to study at a secondary school, junior college or Millennia Institute (MI) next year can apply to take the school placement tests from Wednesday.

The Ministry of Education (MOE), in a statement on Tuesday, said that the applications for the School Placement Exercise for Returning Singaporeans (Spers) can be done on its website.

Returning children are required to take the Spers tests to determine the schools they are eligible for.

Those seeking admission to Secondary 1 to 3 next year can take the Spers-Sec tests scheduled on Sept 17, and those who wish to enter Pre-University 1 can take the Spers-JC/MI tests on Nov 14.

They are typically not able to re-enter the school system at Secondary 4 and Pre-University 2 levels, as these are national examination years.

Applicants will receive their school placement results in December, enabling them to join local schools at the start of the term in January next year.

Based on their performance in the tests, they will each be provided with a list of schools that they are eligible to apply for.

Children who are unable to return to Singapore in time for the Spers-Sec tests can sit for a Supplementary Placement Exercise (SPE) so that they are able to enter the secondary schools.

The centralised tests for this exercise will be held in mid-December.

Applicants will receive their school placement results in February and join a secondary school after.

This exercise will open in October.

Those who are unable to participate in Spers or SPE can visit the MOE website for more details on its assured school placement service.

MOE also added that returning Singaporeans of primary school-going age who wish to attend local primary schools may approach the ministry at any time of the year to get assistance.

They will be offered a place in a primary school near their residence that has vacancies, and put at a level appropriate for his or her age.

The child need not sit for any placement tests for admission, although the primary schools may conduct school-based tests after admission.

Returning Singaporeans can visit MOE's website for more information as well as to submit an application.

THE STRAITS TIMES

