You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Royal Mail seeks to block potential Christmas strike

Fri, Nov 08, 2019 - 4:03 PM

file6ubeisykzrmxa1ein2c.jpg
Royal Mail said it was worried by the potential for industrial action around the General Election on 12 December and in the traditionally busy run-in to Christmas.
REUTERS

[LONDON] Royal Mail Plc said on Friday that it would apply for an interim order from the High Court to block a potential strike by its biggest union, the Communication Workers Union, saying it believed the strike ballot had been unlawful.

Royal Mail said it was worried by the potential for industrial action around the General Election on 12 December and in the traditionally busy run-in to Christmas.

The CWU last month voted by 97 per cent in favour of a nationwide strike, saying the company had failed to adhere to a pension deal agreed last year. Royal Mail said it had honoured the deal. 

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Trader linked to S$39.9m SkillsFuture scam jailed for 6 years and 8 months

Japan's Abe tells cabinet to compile stimulus package to support economy

Moody's cuts India's outlook to 'negative' on mounting growth risks

China export drop beats forecasts in October but more pain tipped

Japan seizes record 400kg of cocaine at port

Hong Kong student who fell during protest clashes dies

BREAKING

Nov 8, 2019 03:57 PM
Government & Economy

Trader linked to S$39.9m SkillsFuture scam jailed for 6 years and 8 months

[SINGAPORE] A freelance trader linked to a S$39.9 million SkillsFuture scam was jailed for six years and eight...

Nov 8, 2019 03:47 PM
Stocks

S Korea: Stocks snap winning streak on trade deal uncertainty

[SEOUL] South Korean shares ended a six-session winning streak on Friday on worries that an interim Sino-US trade...

Nov 8, 2019 03:32 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares steady as energy gains offset gold plunge; NZ up

[SYDNEY] Australian shares closed little changed on Friday, as gains in energy stocks offset a sell-off in gold...

Nov 8, 2019 03:27 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close higher on trade optimism

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher for a fourth straight session on Friday, extending rallies on Wall Street on...

Nov 8, 2019 03:17 PM
Companies & Markets

Koon Holdings gets debt moratorium until February

THE High Court of Singapore has granted a debt moratorium to mainboard-listed Koon Holdings and its subsidiary Koon...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly